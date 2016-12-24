Christmas carol service mistakenly publishes the lyrics for 2Pac’s ‘Hail Mary’

The track was seemingly mistaken for the Catholic prayer of the same name

Organisers of a Christmas carol service in Sri Lanka have reportedly mistakenly published the lyrics for 2Pac’s ‘Hail Mary’ in their programme.

The service is one of the biggest of its kind in Sri Lanka. Thousands of people attended the event at Colombo’s Nelum Pokuna Theatre.

However, according to Pedestrian, the official programme and songbook included the late rapper’s lyrics in place of the Catholic prayer of the same name.

The track includes lyrics such as “I ain’t a killer but don’t push me/Revenge is like the sweetest joy next to getting pussy“.

The carol service was described as “a festival of music for peace and harmony” and was raising funds for “poverty alleviation projects”.

Photos of the programme were shared on social media after the event.

Meanwhile, 2Pac is among those set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017. He will be joined by Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, the Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez in receiving the honour.

The longlist of 2017 nominees this year also included Chic, Depeche Mode, Jane’s Addiction, Janet Jackson, Kraftwerk and MC5 before they were cut down to the final inductees.

The Hall Of Fame was launched in 1983 and annually inducts bands and artists pivotal to alternative music and culture.