Chuck Berry’s family issue statement and reveal plans for his final album

The rock legend passed away at the weekend

Chuck Berry‘s family have issued a statement following the rock icon’s death, and provided an update on the release of his final album.

The rock ‘n’ roll veteran passed away at the weekend, before friends and fans including The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and Queen guitarist Brian May spoke out to pay tribute. Now, his family have broken their silence.

“Since Chuck’s passing on Saturday, the Berry family has received many inquiries from friends, fans and media about the status of his forthcoming album CHUCK, which was originally announced on his 90th birthday, 18 October 2016,” said his family.

“Working to prepare the release of this record in recent months and in fact over the last several years brought Chuck a great sense of joy and satisfaction. While our hearts are very heavy at this time, we know that Chuck had no greater wish than to see this album released to the world, and we know of no better way to celebrate and remember his 90 years of life than through his music.”

They added: “For months now plans have been in place, and preparations have been made with our friends at Dualtone Records, to reveal further details and music from the album this week. As a tribute to Chuck Berry, and with gratitude to his fans around the world, we will be following through on those plans in the coming days.”

Berry was considered a pioneer of the rock and roll genre. His first single, ‘Maybellene’ was one of the first songs to be classified as a rock and roll hit. Berry won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 1984 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986.