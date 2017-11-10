Ex-Faith No More frontman Chuck Mosley dies at 57

Singer passed away of addiction-related causes

Former Faith No More frontman Chuck Mosley has passed away, it has been confirmed. He was 57.

In a statement from Mosley’s family and released via his publicist, Mosley’s cause of death was given as due to addiction-related causes after the singer experienced “a long period of sobriety”.

The statement reads in full:

“After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction. We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety. He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses. Details to follow when arranged.”

Mosley was the lead singer of the band from 1984–1988 and appeared on the group’s first two albums, ‘We Care a Lot’ (1985) and ‘Introduce Yourself’ (1987). He was fired from the group in 1988 due to what the band deemed as his increasingly erratic behaviour. Mosley was replaced by Mike Patton, the band’s most well-known frontman.

Following his time with Faith No More, Mosley went on to play with Bad Brains from 1990 to 1992 and later fronted funk-metal band Cement. His 2009 solo album ‘Will Rap Over Hard Rock For Food’ featuring an appearance from Korn’s Jonathan Davis.

Mosley recently joined the supergroup Primitive Race, alongside members of Skinny Puppy and the Melvins, and embarked on his ‘Reintroduce Yourself’ tour this year.

Despite being involved in numerous legal battles with his old band, Mosley reunited live with Faith No More on several occasions over the years, most recently in August 2016 (watch footage from that show below).