Chvrches are heading to Riverdale

The Scottish band will be mentors in the story

Chvrches are set to appear as comic book characters in Archie Comics’ new series.

They’ll be making their debut at the end of ‘The Archies #2′. In later issues, they’ll be acting as “mentors” to Riverdale’ gang’s new band.

Alex Segura told MTV news that choosing the band to appear in the comics was a no brainer due to their “comic-book energy”.

“One of the first bands Matt and I thought of was Chvrches just because they’ve got such a modern, fun vibe and we’re both fans of the music,” he said.

“And when we saw Joe [Eisma]’s first sketches of the band,” he added, “he just nailed it so perfectly that it made sense to have them be the first band.”

Last week (Aug 17), the new trailer for Season 2 of Riverdale dropped, and it’s wasting no time in hinting that huge events are about to take place.

In the 30-second teaser, a shadowy figure reveals that they have “some tragic news to share”.

It’s not clear what the ominous announcement refers to, but it might just be the uncertain fate of Archie’s dad, who was shot in the finale of season one.

Archie himself also appears in the clip, and is seen wielding a gun before cryptically asking “what if he comes back?”. Again, it’s not looking too rosy for his dad.

The clip also teases at the future of Veronica and Archie together, with a brief glimpse of a shower scene featuring the two characters.