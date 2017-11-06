Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry hits out at Donald Trump over Texas shooting

Tragedy left 26 people dead

Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry has criticised Donald Trump over his comments over yesterday’s church shooting in Texas’ Sutherland Springs which left 26 people dead.

The tragedy also left 20 others injured by the lone gunman. The victims’ ages ranged from five to 72, and the suspected “young, white male” gunman was later found dead in his car some miles away.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, US President Donald Trump later denied that the incident required a re-evaluation of the country’s gun laws. “We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries, but this isn’t a guns situation,” he stated. “We could go into it but it’s a little bit soon to go into it. Fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction, otherwise it wouldn’t have been as bad as it was, it would have been much worse.

“This is a mental health problem at the highest level. It’s a very sad event… these are great people at a very, very sad event, but that’s the way I view it.”

Now Mayberry, who lives in America, has posted a video on Twitter criticising Trump and Vice President Mike Pence over the shooting and referred to changes in gun laws in the UK following the 1996 Dunblane massacre in her hometown.

“It is a mental health issue, and it’s somewhere on the scale from ironic to disgustingly hypocritical that Donald Trump is talking about mental health with regards to this attack when his administration has done nothing but try to restrict access to help get care for people who need it the most, but it’s also about gun control,” she wrote.

“You can’t stop everything bad from happening in the world; you can’t take away people’s impulse to do things like this but you can restrict their access to resources that would allow them to murder on a much bigger scale.”

“Mike Pence is among one of many republicans who take thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars from the NRA every single year, and he wants to talk about prayers and religion and being a good Christian,” she said. “My thoughts and sadness and outrage are 100 percent with the people who lost loved ones yesterday, and in all these other horrific attacks, but prayers are not what stopped more atrocities like Dunblane from happening in the United Kingdom. Gun control did.”

Meanwhile Chvrches are set to appear as comic book characters in Archie Comics’ new series Riverdale.