Citizen unveil brand new song ‘Flowerchild’

'As You Please' it out October 6

Citizen have unveiled brand new track ‘Flowerchild’ from their upcoming album ‘As You Please’. Hear it first on NME below.

Their confident and confrontational new album ‘As You Please’ is due for release on October 6 – described as a record “incapable of turning a blind eye toward the inescapable strife.”

A scorched acoustic-led number, ‘Flowerchild’ gradually blooms into an almighty crescendo. As emotive as it is raw, it encapsulates the maturity and versatility of ‘As You Please’ as a whole – making for an ideal closing track to the album.

“We were like probably five times more prepared when we went into the studio with this one and I think you can hear that,” guitarist Nick Hamm told Sound Digest. “Like, the performances are better, the songs are tighter, it’s just I really think things you’ve never heard from Citizen before. People kind of like to say, ‘Oh, it sounds like this mixed with this,’ but I really think it’s tapping into something that we’ve never tapped into before.

“There’s new instruments on it, I really think it’s just Citizen turned up to our highest potential and I think that’s really exciting.”

Having just come off the road with AFI and Circa Survive, Citizen’s upcoming UK tour dates are below:

October:

3 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

4 – Nottingham, Bodega

5 – London, Bush Hall