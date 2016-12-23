Clean Bandit claim 2016’s Christmas Number One

Their hit 'Rockabye', which features Anne-Marie and Sean Paul, notches up its seventh week on top today to secure the festive chart crown.

Their hit ‘Rockabye’, which features Anne-Marie and Sean Paul, notches up its seventh week on top today (December 23) to secure the festive chart crown.

Rag‘n’Bone Man’s ‘Human’ is in second place in the Christmas chart, followed by Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki’s collaboration ‘Just Hold On’ in third.

Clean Bandit told OfficialCharts.com: “To have been Number One for seven weeks is something amazing in its own right that we are all incredibly proud of, but to now be Christmas Number One is mind-blowing. It’s something we never imagined would happen with ‘Rockabye’ when we were writing and recording it.

“Thanks to everyone who has made this happen!” the dance trio added. “We hope you all have a Merry Christmas and New Year!”

Little Mix climb to Number Four with ‘Touch’, while Mariah Carey’s perennial festive favourite ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ rises to Number Five.

Just outside the Top 40, Inspiral Carpets‘ ‘Saturn 5’ returns to the charts at Number 48 following a fan campaign in honour of the band’s late drummer Craig Gill, who passed away last month.

A cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Can’t Always Get You Want’ recorded by Friends of Jo Cox in honour of the late MP charts at Number 136.

Meanwhile, this year’s Christmas Number One album is Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s collaborative effort ‘Together’. Albums by Little Mix (‘Glory Days’), Elvis Presley (‘The Wonder Of You’), The Rolling Stones (‘Blue And Lonesome’) and Olly Murs (’24 Hrs’) complete the Top Five.