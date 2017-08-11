Bass player died in 1986

The elderly father of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton has been watching the thrash metal band live on their current tour.

Burton, the group’s second bass player after joining in 1982, tragically passed away in 1986 when the band’s tour bus crashed.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, Ray Burton, 92, has attended several dates of Metallica’s Worldwired tour. See photos below.

Burton senior recently appeared on a Metallica podcast, revealing that he donates money from his son’s band royalties to fund music scholarships.

“From the royalties that I get, I give a scholarship to the high school he went to, the Castro Valley High School, for music,” he said. “I think Cliff probably would have done that with his money, because he was not against education by any means. He liked it very much.”

Meanwhile, a man has been arrested for allegedly urinating on a family of three at a Metallica show.

The man, who has been named as 44-year-old Daniel Daddio, is accused of passing urine on a mother and father, and their 10-year-old daughter, while the band were on stage at their recent gig in Phoenix, Arizona.

Daddio was allegedly sat behind the family when they felt warm liquid dripping onto their back and legs. The family said that they turned round and saw Daddio holding his genitals. When they confronted him about what had happened, Daddio is said to have responded with a shrug. He was allegedly “heavily intoxicated” at the time, and was subsequently arrested.