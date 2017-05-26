Cliff Richard settles legal case with South Yorkshire Police

The singer had been seeking "very substantial" damages from the force after he was named as a suspected sex offender in 2014

Sir Cliff Richard has settled his dispute with South Yorkshire Police regarding reports that named him as a suspected sex offender.

Richard was the subject of media reports following a police raid on his home in August 2014, which came as part of a wider investigation into allegations of historical sexual assault. Richard, who denied all allegations at every stage, was later cleared of any involvement in the investigation after the case was dropped last year.

The singer subsequently sued South Yorkshire Police and the BBC over his implication in the investigation, seeking “very substantial” damages from both parties. South Yorkshire Police later apologised “wholeheartedly for the additional anxiety caused.”

Lawyers representing Richard told High Court judge Mr Justice Mann earlier today (May 26) that their client and the police force have now settled their dispute.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The BBC, however, are still disputing Richard’s claim for damages, and recently slammed the singer over his “grossly unreasonable” legal costs.

The BBC could be forced to pay Richard’s legal costs if the singer’s claim succeeds in court. The corporation have already declared that they would defend their 2014 coverage – which Richard’s lawyers say caused their client “profound and long-lasting” damage – as they reported Richard’s denial of the allegations at every stage.