Cloud Nothings turn Coldplay’s ‘Clocks’ into a jarring noise

It's... interesting

Cloud Nothings have delivered a new, noisy take on Coldplay‘s iconic track ‘Clocks’, as part of A.V. Club’s ‘Undercover’ series.

The fuzzy indie-rock band left the guitars at home for the cover version, instead employing a number of keyboards to remix the track live. Cat noises, screeching synths and an almost total lack of melody all feature, as the room fills with smoke.

Check out the jarring take on the Coldplay classic below.

Coldplay have released new single ‘All I Can Think About Is You’.

The song, which is the opening track from their forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP, was posted on YouTube with a lyric video to accompany it.

It’s the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming EP – which was announced in March.

The EP also features new track ‘Hypnotised’ and ‘Something Like This’, their collaboration with The Chainsmokers which was debuted at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

Recently, the band played a massive role in the One Love Manchester concert, which was held by Ariana Grande to honour the families of those affected by the Manchester bombing last year.

Meanwhile, Cloud Nothings released their new album ‘Life Without Sound’ back in January via Wichita Recordings. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Here And Nowhere Else’.