Coachella Festival 2017 line-up revealed

The line-up has been announced for Coachella Festival 2017.

The US festival will run for two weekends at Empire Polo Field in Indio, California from April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Now in its 18th year, the 2017 leg will be headlined by Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar.

Also confirmed are Bon Iver, The xx, Lorde, Justice, New Order, Mac DeMarco and grime MC Stormzy.

They will also be joined by Future Islands, Father John Misty, Car Seat Headrest, Four Tet, S U R V I V E, Kaytranada, Real Estate, Future, Gucci Mane, Schoolboy Q, Tove Lo, Hinds, Shura, Warpaint and Jagwar Ma, among others.

See the full line-up below.

It marks Radiohead’s third time headlining Coachella, following their appearances back in 2004 and 2012.

Beyonce has made surprise appearances in 2010 when she joined husband Jay Z, and in 2014 when she performed with sister Solange.

Kendrick, meanwhile, grew up in nearby Compton and appeared at Coachella twice in 2012 when he performed with Ice Cube, as well as guesting on Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg’s headline set.

Last year, Coachella was headlined by LCD Soundsystem, Guns N’ Roses and Calvin Harris.