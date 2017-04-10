Coachella turned down chance to book Kate Bush

Claims made in 'New Yorker' feature

Coachella reportedly turned down the chance to book Kate Bush.

Coachella 2017 takes place this weekend (April 14 – 17) and the weekend after (April 21-23) in Indio, California. Find out how to live stream the festival here.

A new feature in The New Yorker offers a behind-the-scenes look at the inner-workings of the festival, with it claimed by Marc Geiger, head of music at the William Morris Endeavour agency, that Coachella rejected the idea of booking Bush because people wouldn’t “understand” her.

“‘I’ll say, ‘Kate Bush!’ And [Coachella CEO Paul Tollett will] go, ‘No!,’ and we’ll talk through it. I’ll say, ‘She’s never played here, and she just did 30 shows in the UK for the first time since the late seventies. You gotta do it! Have to!’ ‘No! No one is going to understand it.’”

Kate Bush returned to the stage in 2014 for 22 shows in London, her first live performances since 1979.

Bush recently spoke about her lengthy hiatus from performing live, telling The Independent: “It wasn’t designed that way, because I really enjoyed the first set of shows we did [in 1979]. The plan at the time was that I was going to do another two albums’ worth of fresh material, and then do another show.”

She continued: “But of course, by the time I got to the end of what was ‘The Dreaming’ album, it had gone off on a slight tilt, because I’d become so much more involved in the recording process.

“And also, every time I finish an album, I go into visual projects, and even if they’re quite short pieces, they’re still a huge amount of work to put together. So I started to veer away from the thing of being a live performing artist, to one of being a recording artist with attached visuals.”