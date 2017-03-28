A ‘weed greenhouse’ near Coachella will allow festival-goers to get legally high

The special compound, located six miles from the festival site, will provide a location for vaping, consuming edibles and smoking

Festival-goers at Coachella 2017 will be able to get legally high before entering next month’s festival thanks to the introduction of a “weed Oasis.”

The annual Californian desert festival will be held this year on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23, with headlining slots set to come from Radiohead, Lady Gaga (who replaced Beyoncé) and Kendrick Lamar.

A compound close to the Coachella site will this year allow VIP punters to get legally high before they enter the festival gates. As reported by TMZ, WeedMaps and Talent Resources will operate the compound – or “weed Oasis” – which will contain two grow houses, a “greenhouse,” and five “geodesic domes” where different strains will be tested. It is in these domes where punters can partake in vaping, edibles or traditional smoking.

Meanwhile, it was announced last week that Coachella organisers will provide a form of identity theft protection for its punters after their ticketing site was hacked.

Information registered on Coachella’s website was compromised recently by a security breach, with its producer company Goldenvoice admitting that “the intruder may have accessed” personal information – although “there is no indication that customer payment or financial information, or passwords were accessed.”