Cold War Kids unveil new single and video for ‘Love Is Mystical’

Get an epic taster of new album 'L.A. Divine' on NME first

Cold War Kids are back – check out the video for new single ‘Love Is Mystical’ on NME first below.

Taking the band’s rousing and soulful anthemics to new heights, ‘Love Is Mystical’ is the first taster of their upcoming sixth album ‘L.A. Divine’.

“I was reading a writer named Richard Rohr, he’s a Franciscan monk – a brilliant person,” frontman Nathan Willett told NME about the track. “Tthe book is called ‘Falling Upward’. It was really speaking to me.

“When you tour as much as we do, and you get back in the studio in the middle of it, you’re kinda numb, it is hard to get that feeling back and this song was the real breakthrough. It’s about supernatural love – looking for inspiration and meaning, surrendering to feeling, love calling out your name; that journey we must go on to find it.”



The atmospheric and cinematic clip was shot by director by Phillip Lopez in downtown Los Angeles.

“I wanted to capture my own relationship to LA.,” Willett told NME of the writing of the record. Lots of talk about long term relationships. There are too many songs about new love and breakups. What are the songs that dig deeper? LA became the backdrop and how being an artist in entertainment while being in a grounded relationship is like being pulled in two different directions.

“Also seeking spiritual and creative fulfilment and living in a materialistic, image based city can pull you in two directions. ”

He added: “I think [the album] is more rock, more upbeat, more direct. There’s only 1 kind of sad, melancholy song, I’m pretty sure. Usually we have like four really abstract slow weepers. Not this time.”

‘L.A. Divine’ will be released on 7 April. The band are set to announce UK tour dates shortly.