Coldplay share new track ‘Hypnotised’ and announce new EP ‘Kaleidoscope’

Coldplay have announced the release of a new EP called ‘Kaleidoscope’.

The five-track EP is described as a “sister release” to the band’s 2015 album ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’.

To accompany the announcement, the band have shared a new track from the EP, which Chris Martin describes as a “new non-single” – listen to ‘Hypnotised’ below.

‘Kaleidoscope’, which also features the band’s Chainsmokers collaboration ‘Something Just Like This’, will be released on June 2. Check out the full tracklisting and the EP’s artwork below.

‘All I Can Think About Is You

‘Something Just Like This’

‘Miracles 2’

‘A L I E N S’

‘Hypnotised’

It was announced earlier this week that Coldplay are to perform at a huge free concert in Germany this summer. Joined by Ellie Goulding and Chainsmokers, the band will play at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg on July 6. The event is being held on the eve of the 2017 G20 Summit.

Coldplay recently teamed up with The Chainsmokers at the BRIT Awards. The two acts played their new collaboration ‘Something Just Like This’. Frontman Chris Martin also performed a tribute to the late George Michael.

Meanwhile, Coldplay have again denied that they are planning to play two concerts in Israel later this year.