Coldplay back refugee and migrant charity

Band will hit the road for a UK and European tour later this year

Coldplay have backed a refugee and migrant charity.

The band have pledged their support to Moas (Migrant Offshore Aid Station), which has saved the lives of tens of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution in the Middle East.

Footage of Martin singing an a capella version of ‘Don’t Panic’ on a short fundraising film that features footage of a recent rescue was released today (February 2). You can view the video below.

“Every year, MOAS rescue thousands of people who risk death at sea while searching for a better life,” said Martin.

“But for an accident of geography, those people could be us and we could be them. For this reason, we’re proud to support MOAS’ life-saving work.”

Moas said the film “aims to give the viewer an immersive experience of a rescue and show the fear, hope and anguish experienced by the refugees and migrants”.

Over the past two years Moas boats have rescued an estimated 33,000 refugees attempting perilous crossings to Europe in often overcrowded and unseaworthy rubber dinghies. The majority of refugees were from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Coldplay have supported a number of charities over the years, including Oxfam, the Red Cross, War Child, Amnesty International and Kids Company.

The band recently denied that they are planning to play a pair of concerts near the Dead Sea in a bid to boost peace efforts between Israelis and Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Coldplay appear set to release new music in 2017 after tweeting that they were working on a new project – provisionally titled the ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP – back in December.

The band last released a full-length album back in December 2015 with the well received ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ LP.

Coldplay are already due to hit the road next year, with a UK and European tour penned in for June and July. Check out the full tour dates below.

Munich, Olympiastadion (June 6, 2017)

Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais (8)

Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion (11)

Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (14)

Hannover, HDI Arena (16)

Warsaw, PGE Narodowy (18)

Brussels, Koning Boudewijnstadion (21)

Gothenburg, Ullevi (25)

Frankfurt, Commerzbank-Arena (30)

Milan, Stadio San Siro (July 3)

Dublin, Croke Park (8)

Cardiff, Principality Stadium (11, 12)

Paris, Stade de France (15)