Watch Coldplay pay tribute to Chris Cornell with cover of ‘Black Hole Sun’

The four-piece briefly performed the Soundgarden track on Saturday night during their gig in Cornell's home city of Seattle

Coldplay covered Soundgarden‘s ‘Black Hole Sun’ as a tribute to Chris Cornell during their gig in Seattle over the weekend – watch footage of the performance below.

The Chris Martin-led band played at the city’s Centurylink Field stadium on Saturday (September 23). Cornell, who was born in Seattle in 1964, passed away in May.

While concluding a rendition of ‘The Scientist’, Martin paid tribute to Cornell by playing a short section of ‘Black Hole Sun’ as the song drew to a close. Watch a fan-shot clip of the cover below.

One fan praised the subtle tribute, thanking Coldplay for “keeping Chris Cornell’s memory alive”.

Shortly after Cornell’s death, a 225-person choir from Toronto paid tribute to the late frontman by performing a cover of ‘Black Hole Sun’.

Earlier this month, Dave Grohl opened up about his relationship with Cornell.

The Foo Fighters frontman revealed that the band had asked Soundgarden to play the CAL JAM 17 festival – which takes place in October – prior to Cornell’s passing.

Speaking about his friendship with the grunge icon, Grohl went on to say that he “loved” Cornell, adding: “He was a really sweet guy. Full of life. And he had so much to offer. That one hurt. Over the years you sort of count your blessings that you survived, and when you see another one go down…”