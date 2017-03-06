Coldplay’s Chris Martin throws ‘Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory’ themed 40th birthday party

A host of stars turned out for huge bash

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend by turning his Malibu mansion into Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

The singer posted a series of images on Coldplay’s Instagram page including Willy Wonka themed invites and giant cup cakes. He also posted a series of images from a photo booth. There were giant toadstools and lollipops on the grounds and a towering ‘Pure Imagination’ sign – one of the songs from the movie – which was covered by Coldplay last year following the death of Gene Wilder.

Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow posted a picture of the pair and their children on Instagram with the message: “HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We love you so much!” You can view a selection of photos below.

A host of stars turned out for the singer’s bash including Beyoncé and Jay Z, as well as Orlando Bloom, Rob Lowe, Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem, Muse’s Matt Bellamy, Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul and James Corden. Various pictures of Robert Downey Jr. arriving at the party also appeared on Twitter.

From Chris' Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed birthday party 🎉 A post shared by Coldplay fan page💗 (@xoxo.coldplay) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Chris and Jonny💗💗💗 A post shared by Coldplay fan page💗 (@xoxo.coldplay) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Chris' bday👌🏻🍬 📸: @effiestrinkets_ A post shared by Coldplay fan page💗 (@xoxo.coldplay) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Meanwhile, Coldplay recently announced the release of a new EP called ‘Kaleidoscope’.

The five-track EP is described as a “sister release” to the band’s 2015 album ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’.

To accompany the announcement, the band shared a new track from the EP, which Chris Martin describes as a “new non-single”.

‘Kaleidoscope’, which also features the band’s Chainsmokers collaboration ‘Something Just Like This’, will be released on June 2. Check out the full tracklisting and the EP’s artwork below.

‘All I Can Think About Is You

‘Something Just Like This’

‘Miracles 2’

‘A L I E N S’

‘Hypnotised’

It was announced last week that Coldplay are to perform at a huge free concert in Germany this summer. Joined by Ellie Goulding and Chainsmokers, the band will play at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg on July 6. The event is being held on the eve of the 2017 G20 Summit.

The band recently teamed up with The Chainsmokers at the BRIT Awards. The two acts played their new collaboration ‘Something Just Like This’. Frontman Chris Martin also performed a tribute to the late George Michael.

Meanwhile, Coldplay have again denied that they are planning to play two concerts in Israel later this year.