Coldplay and Ellie Goulding to play huge free festival

Event will take place in the summer

Coldplay, Ellie Goulding and DJ duo The Chainsmokers are set to perform a free concert in Germany.

All three acts will perform at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg on July 6. The event, will be held on the eve of the 2017 G20 Summit.

Starting March 14, activists and music fans can apply for tickets by joining the Global Citizen movement at www.globalcitizenfestival.de where 9,000 free tickets will be allocated.

Goulding said: “It is truly inspiring to see so many people come together and take action, participating in these essential conversations, and holding world leaders to account. After joining the Global Citizen Festival on stage in New York last summer I am incredibly excited to continue on the journey to a sustainable future free of extreme poverty by performing in Hamburg on July 6.”

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently teamed up with The Chainsmokers at the BRIT Awards. The two acts played their new collaboration ‘Something Just Like This’.

Meanwhile, Coldplay have again denied that they are planning to play two concerts in Israel later this year.

Earlier this year, it was reported the band were planning to play a pair of concerts near the Dead Sea in a bid to boost peace efforts between Israelis and Palestinians, which the band denied.

Now the Times Of Israel, claims that the band have been pictured with the directors of a music festival production in the country and that they are “in Israel in order to sign contracts and scout locations”.

But Martin denied the reports with a post on Twitter which said: “We are in Israel and Palestine to listen and learn and that’s all; there is no concert scheduled, we are just having an interesting and enlightening trip to learn about the area.

“The articles suggesting that we have signed a contract are incorrect.”