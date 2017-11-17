Coldplay’s ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’ world tour becomes third highest-grossing of all time

Only U2 and The Rolling Stones come above them

Coldplay‘s ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’ world tour wrapped up this week, becoming the third highest grossing world tour of all time in the process.

The run kicked of in March 2016, following Coldplay’s SuperBowl half-time show. Since then, it has taken $523,033,675 in ticket sales, with Coldplay playing to 5,389,586 fans across 114 shows in 76 cities and 31 countries. The tour took in two legs in Latin America, two in Europe, two in North America, one in Australia, and one in Asia.

Only U2 and The Rolling Stones have had higher grossing world tours than Coldplay’s, grossing $736 million and $558 million respectively.

Recently Jay-Z hailed Coldplay‘s Chris Martin as a “modern day Shakespeare.”

“I have been in the industry long enough to know when I’m in the presence of a genius and Chris Martin is just that”, he shared.

“In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern day Shakespeare. He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live. If you get the chance to see Coldplay live, do it – you ain’t gonna regret it.”