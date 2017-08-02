Watch Coldplay turn Linkin Park’s ‘Crawling’ into a piano ballad for Chester Bennington tribute

Chris Martin and co remember the late nu-metal frontman at New Jersey concert

Coldplay paid tribute to late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington by covering the nu-metal band’s ‘Crawling’ at their gig in New Jersey on Tuesday night (August 1).

Chris Martin and co kicked off their North American tour with a concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this week, taking time during the show to remember Bennington, who passed away last month (July 20) after taking his own life.

Restarting his piano-led rendition after a false start, Martin told the crowd: “I know this is probably going to end up on YouTube so I want to do it right”.

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda was at the gig and described the cover as “beautiful” on Instagram (see below).

Watch Coldplay cover Linkin Park’s ‘Crawling’ beneath, via Pitchfork.

#soundon Chris Martin paying tribute to the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. Moving moment. #coldplay #chesterbennington #crawlingwithcoldplay A post shared by YoonSeok-George Lee (@roadforestnyc) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Thank you @coldplay 🙏🏽 It sounded beautiful. A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Earlier this week, KoRn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch apologised for describing Chester Bennington’s suicide as ‘cowardly’ – saying that he was “speaking from a broken heart”.

Welch came under fire when he posted a Facebook message after the Linkin Park frontman’s death that declared, “giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out”.

Later in an interview with WRIF, Head has said that he “meant no disrespect” and that he “would have worded” his message “differently”.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has labelled Chris Martin as a “modern day Shakespeare”.

“I have been in the industry long enough to know when I’m in the presence of a genius and Chris Martin is just that,” the rapper told Metro.

“In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern day Shakespeare. He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live. If you get the chance to see Coldplay live, do it – you ain’t gonna regret it.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: