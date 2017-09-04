Watch Coldplay cover Paul Simon for Live Lounge and field questions from Dave Grohl

Chris Martin and co perform songs from Los Angeles for Radio 1's Live Lounge Month

Coldplay have covered Paul Simon for Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month, as well as performing renditions of their own tracks and fielding a fan question from Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl.

Live Lounge Month airs on BBC Radio 1 throughout September and sees various artists delivering special sets every weekday. Last week (September 1) saw Foo Fighters open proceedings with a three-song set. The likes of Jay-Z, The Killers, Stormzy, Lorde, Harry Styles, The xx and Wolf Alice will perform later in the month. See the full Live Lounge Month schedule here.

Earlier today (September 4), Radio 1 aired a special Coldplay live performance of Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’, recorded in Los Angeles. Chris Martin and co also played ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ and ‘Yellow’. Scroll below to watch.

Martin also revealed that he first heard ‘Graceland’ living in Zimbabwe at the age of 10. “I was trying to get the attention of another 10 year old girl,” he said.” There was no texting in those days, but she was doing the eighties equivalent of not texting me back and I remember this song playing and thinking ‘at least the music is awesome.’”

Chris Martin was also asked by Dave Grohl what his favourite AC/DC song was. His answer: ‘Thunderstruck’. Martin also performed a snippet of the song on piano.

Last week (28 August), Coldplay performed a song for Hurricane Harvey victims at the Miami leg of their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

The band wrote the song ‘Houston #1’ especially, dedicating it to the Texan city, which has been affected by the worst storm to hit the region in 50 years. They were due to play in Houston on 25 August but had to postpone the gig due to the impending storm, saying they didn’t want to put “safety at risk”.

Chris Martin introduced the song, saying it was the first and only time they’d be playing it. “This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas,” he told he crowd. “So if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a once-off, this is called Houston, we’re going to sing it in Miami for everybody here and we’re going to send it over there to everyone that missed the show.”