The band played 'Houston #1' at their Miami gig on Monday, calling it a 'once-off'.

Coldplay performed a song for Hurricane Harvey victims at the Miami leg of their A Head Full of Dreams tour, on Monday (28 August).

The band wrote the song ‘Houston #1’ especially, dedicating it to the Texan city, which has been affected by the worst storm to hit the region in 50 years.

They were due to play in Houston on Friday night (25 August), but had to postpone the gig due to the impending storm, saying they didn’t want to put “safety at risk”.

Chris Martin introduced the song, saying it was the first and only time they’d be playing it.

“This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas,” he told he crowd.

“So if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song and we’ll never play this again.

“It’s a once-off, this is called Houston, we’re going to sing it in Miami for everybody here and we’re going to send it over there to everyone that missed the show.”

The lyrics include: “I’m dreamin’ of when I get back to Houston/I’m dreamin’ of that very special place/I’m dreamin’ of when Houston has no problems/In that city where they send you into space” and “Oh, Houston you got to keep on keepin’ on”.

In their Facebook post announcing the postponement, the band said they would: “give details of rescheduling/refunding as soon as we can. We are really sorry for the inconveniences this will cause.”

Recently, the band paid tribute to the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington with a piano rendition of ‘Crawling’ at their gig in New Jersey.

Back in July, Chris Martin also performed with a wheelchair-bound fan who crowdsurfed to the stage in Dublin.

The band recently released their ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP.