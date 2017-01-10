Coldplay deny they are planning two Israeli-Palestinian peace concerts

The outdoor concerts will reportedly take place near the Dead Sea in November.

Coldplay have denied that they planning to play a pair of concerts near the Dead Sea in a bid to boost peace efforts between Israelis and Palestinians.

The band had allegedly earmarked November 3 and 4 for the outdoor concerts, the Times of Israel reported. A total of 50,000 tickets were said to be going on sale in both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Rolling Stone now reports that a representative for the group has “denied these reports… saying there’s no truth to any of the story”.

The two concerts were said to be designed to “promote human rights and to bring people together”.

It was also reported that Coldplay were planning to arrive in Israel a fortnight before the concerts so they could record a song with both Israeli and Palestinian artists.

Meanwhile, Coldplay appear set to release new music in 2017 after tweeting that they were working on a new project – provisionally titled the ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP – back in December.

The band last released a full-length album back in December 2015 with the well received ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ set.

Coldplay are already due to hit the road next year, with a UK and European tour penned in for June and July. Check out the full tour dates below.

Munich, Olympiastadion (June 6, 2017)

Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais (8)

Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion (11)

Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (14)

Hannover, HDI Arena (16)

Warsaw, PGE Narodowy (18)

Brussels, Koning Boudewijnstadion (21)

Gothenburg, Ullevi (25)

Frankfurt, Commerzbank-Arena (30)

Milan, Stadio San Siro (July 3)

Dublin, Croke Park (8)

Cardiff, Principality Stadium (11, 12)

Paris, Stade de France (15)