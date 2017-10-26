Coldplay respond to Fox News calling Radiohead “the poor man’s Coldplay”

"Finally somebody had the balls to say it!"

Coldplay have responded to Fox News’ claims that Radiohead are just a “poor man’s Coldplay” that “stole everything” from Chris Martin’s band.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld recently said during an episode of his Greg Gutfeld Show that “Radiohead is a fine band but they stole everything from Coldplay,” adding: “Like Radiohead is the poor man’s Coldplay.”

Coldplay have since responded via Twitter, joking: “Finally somebody had the balls to say it!”. See their tweet below.

Gutfeld’s comments came after comedian Kat Timpf appeared on the show and labelled Radiohead’s music as “just elaborate moaning and whining over ringtone sounds” and described the band’s fanbase as “strange, malnourished and sad”.

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood later responded to Timpf’s criticism, changing his Twitter bio to read: “my life in the gush of boasts……….’strange, malnourished and sad’ (fox news – *spits three times*)”.

Meanwhile, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was recently the subject of praise from Jay-Z, who described the singer as a “modern day Shakespeare”.

“I have been in the industry long enough to know when I’m in the presence of a genius and Chris Martin is just that,” the rapper said. “In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern day Shakespeare. He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live. If you get the chance to see Coldplay live, do it – you ain’t gonna regret it.”