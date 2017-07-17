Coldplay share new video for ‘Miracles (Someone Special)’

The track features guest vocals from Big Sean

Coldplay have shared a new video for recent single ‘Miracles (Someone Special)’, taken from their recently-released ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP.

The track features Big Sean on guest vocals, offering up a verse to run alongside Chris Martin and co.’s soaring indie pop. The video features footage of immigrants arriving at New York City’s Ellis Island, accompanied by the song’s empowering lyrics.

It joins ‘All I Can Think About Is You’, ‘Hypnotised’ and The Chainsmokers collaboration ‘Something Just Like This’ on Coldplay’s ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP, announced back in March and released last week. Read the NME review of ‘Kaleidoscope’ here.

Watch the ‘Miracles (Someone Special)’ video below.

Coldplay were recently named ‘the biggest rock band in the world’ by Spotify.

They came just ahead of US rock giants Twenty One Pilots. Just behind them are The Beatles – who were finally added to Spotify and streaming services on Christmas Eve 2015. The top five is completed by Linkin Park and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The list was released for the ‘International Day of Rock N Roll’, to mark the anniversary of 1985’s Live Aid concert. The ranking was based on the amount of streams that each rock act has received in the first half of 2017 so far.