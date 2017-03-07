Coldplay’s Chris Martin reveals his three favourite songs

The frontman thanks fans on his 40th birthday

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin marked his 40th birthday by thanking fans and revealing his three favourite songs of the moment. Check them out below

Martin celebrated his birthday with a ‘Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory’ themed party – with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z, Orlando Bloom, Rob Lowe, Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem, Muse’s Matt Bellamy, Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul and James Corden all in attendance.

Following the festivities, Martin took to Twitter to write: “Hello everyone. I would like to say thank you so much for all of the birthday messages you sent; I feel very lucky.

“In return, here are my favourite three songs at the moment:

‘All Night’ – Chance The Rapper

‘Blinded By Your Grace pt.1’ – Stormzy

‘Makeba’ – Jain

“Thank you all very much, see you on tour, love, CM”

Check out Martin’s song selections below

Not only that, but the band also celebrated yesterday marking 17 years since they released the seminal track ‘Shiver’.

Coldplay recently unveiled new track ‘Hypnotised’ from their upcoming ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP – featuring material recorded with The Chainsmokers.

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

Munich, Olympiastadion (June 6, 2017)

Lyon, Parc Olympique Lyonnais (8)

Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion (11)

Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (14)

Hannover, HDI Arena (16)

Warsaw, PGE Narodowy (18)

Brussels, Koning Boudewijnstadion (21)

Gothenburg, Ullevi (25)

Frankfurt, Commerzbank-Arena (30)

Milan, Stadio San Siro (July 3)

Dublin, Croke Park (8)

Cardiff, Principality Stadium (11)

Paris, Stade de France (15)