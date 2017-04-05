Coldplay’s Chris Martin visits a sick superfan in hospital

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin has paid a visit to a sick superfan who is being treated in hospital.

Shortly before the band’s gig in Manila last night (April 4), the frontman spent time with Ken Valiant Santiago, a medical student at the University of the Philippines-Manila who is battling stage 4 cancer.

Local news outlet ABS-CBN reports that Martin’s hospital visit came about after the student’s brother posted an open letter on Facebook. In it, he asked the band to record some kind of video message for his brother to raise his spirits.

Rhizza Pascua, the organiser of Coldplay’s Manila gig, saw the open letter and passed the request to the band. Martin then decided to go one better and visit Valiant Santiago in person.

Because of his condition, Valiant Santiago was unable to speak to Martin, but he thanked the singer by writing a message on a small white board.

The student’s brother said that Valiant Santiago had bought a ticket for the band’s Manila gig, but was too unwell to attend. “He already turned over his platinum ticket to my younger brother. He does not show he is sad, he said it’s okay, but we can feel that he really wanted to be there,” he said.

Coldplay recently unveiled new track ‘Hypnotised’ from their upcoming ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP – featuring material recorded with The Chainsmokers.

