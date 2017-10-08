Watch college football fans pay tribute to Tom Petty with mass singalong of ‘I Won’t Back Down’

This stadium-wide rendition of 'I Won't Back Down' will give you chills

Fans of the Florida Gators college football team paid tribute to the late Tom Petty with a stadium-wide singalong of the rock icon’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ yesterday – watch the rendition below.

Petty passed away at the age of 66 on October 2 following a cardiac arrest.

During a match between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (which has a capacity of 90,000) yesterday (October 7), fans of the Gators began a mass singalong of Petty’s 1989 hit ‘I Won’t Back Down’. Petty’s home state was Florida, having been born in the city of Gainesville in 1950, and briefly worked at the University of Florida in his younger years.

Tiger Rag editor Cody Worsham told The Hollywood Reporter that the singalong had been spontaneous. “Clearly every fan in the building knew every word,” he remarked.

Watch footage of the spine-tingling singalong below.

A number of covers of Petty’s songs have been performed by musicians in the days following his passing, including by The War On Drugs and Father John Misty.

Country musician Jason Aldean paid tribute to both Petty and the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting during a surprise appearance in the cold open of Saturday Night Live last night (October 7).