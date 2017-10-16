Who would come to Liam Gallagher’s dream dinner party?

He also reveals what's on his bucketlist...

Liam Gallagher has revealed who he’d invite to his dream dinner party, as well the one thing that’s on his bucketlist to do before he dies.

The Oasis and Beady Eye frontman turned solo star is currently celebrating after his debut album ‘As You Were‘ went straight in at No.1 – outselling the rest of the top 20 combined.

This weekend, The Guardian published a quickfire Q&A with Gallagher – in which he revealed a range of trivia about himself.

Asked about who would be the ideal guests at a dinner party, he replied: “John Lennon, Nigella Lawson, Keith Moon, Steve Coogan, Peter Sellers.”

This comes after Gallagher previously shared a story about a particularly eventful night out with ‘Alan Partridge’ star Coogan.

“Love [The Trip]”, Gallagher remarked about Coogan and Rob Brydon’s comedy series. “Love Coogan. He just looks fucking… like he’s close to the bone”.

“Partied with him once, there was a wedding going on. Loads of people come in, they’re going like “Liam are you gonna sing ‘Wonderwall’? [Coogan’s] going ‘Leave him alone, I’ll fucking sing a song”, Gallagher continued. “He got up on stage and sung ‘It’s Not Unusual’ by Tom Jones” but fucking mega.”

He added: “I wake up and see this lump in the bed and I go ‘Oh, God, Who’s this?”. And it was him and he was fully clothed and he’s gone [gesturing throwing the bedsheets off]… Ahaa!”.

Gallagher had previously said that he preferred John Lennon to McCartney, comparing him to his brother Noel for being ‘too nice‘, but then shared an anecdote in which he described McCartney as ‘an absolute dream‘.

“I’ve met him a few times he’s been absolutely a dream,” Gallagher told NME. “The last time was at the Royal Albert Hall. He goes, ‘Why are you always in a rush? Sit down, sit down’. I sit down and he goes, ‘Do you like margaritas?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I had something before I come out, I don’t eat at this time of night’. “He said, ‘They’re fuckin’ drinks, you stupid prick’. I thought he was offering me a pizza.” Elsewhere in the interview, when quizzed on the worst question he’d ever been asked, Liam replied “are you Noel Gallagher?” As for the one thing on his bucketlist, he replied “to drive around France in a Gypsy caravan”. Gallagher’s new album ‘As You Were’ is out now. He’ll be touring the UK in November and December.