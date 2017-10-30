Comedian Limmy criticised after Simon Cowell death hoax

"It's sick to tweet that about anyone".

Scottish comedian Limmy has been criticised after tricking his Twitter followers into believing that Simon Cowell had died after he fell down the stairs at his London home.

The TV comic, real name Brian Limond, posted a series of tweets that featured the ‘Breaking News’ template images used by Sky News and the BBC, alongside an announcement of Cowell’s apparent death.

“RT @SkyNews Source confirms Simon Cowell has died. More to follow”, one tweet from the controversial comic read.

Another claimed: “RT@BBCBreaking Simon Cowell has died. Heart attack.”

Responding to the hoax, one user wrote: “It’s sick to tweet that about anyone. What if his family or friends saw it & believed it?”

“Disgusting piece of shit you are to make. “jokes” like this”, another raged.

Cowell definitely isn’t dead, but he did miss the first live show of this year’s The X Factor series, after falling down the stairs at his home.

The music mogul was rushed to hospital earlier this week after the incident, which saw him being stretchered out of his home in a neck brace. He returned home later, flashing a thumbs up towards waiting photographers, but missed the series’ live debut last weekend (October 28 – 29).