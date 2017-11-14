With Confidence part ways with guitarist Luke Rockets amid accusations of ‘sexual misconduct’

"We are passionate about music being a safe space for people of all ages and are extremely disappointed and disgusted"

Australian pop punk band With Confidence have cancelled upcoming tour dates and announced the departure of their guitarist Luke Rockets after he met accusations of ‘sexual misconduct’.

The band took to Twitter to reveal that he had left the group and voice their support for the individual who made the claims.

“Late last night, an allegation came to out attention about our guitarist Luke Rockets,” the band wrote on Twitter. “Luke Rockets is no longer a member of With Confidence.

“We are passionate about music being a safe space for people of all ages and are extremely disappointed and disgusted. We had absolutely no idea this had happened. This sort of abuse of power has been all too prevalent in today’s industry. It is in these circumstances that people need to be completely stripped of that power and held accountable for their actions.”

They continued: “We support and have endless respect for the individual who has come forward and ask that everyone respect their right to privacy. Unfortunately, we will not be able to complete the remainder of our US tour. We apologise but ask for your understanding.”

The remaining three members of With Confidence added: “We will continue to do whatever we can to support and empower all those who have supported us.”

The band were on tour with Knuckle Puck who also added their support for the accuser:

There’s been an increase in people speaking out against sexual assault and harassment in the wake of the allegations levelled against the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Scandal has rocked the world of music too. This week saw Brand New cancel their upcoming tour after frontman Jesse Lacey responded to accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

“The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry,” he said in the statement. “I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures.

“I apologise for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust.”

