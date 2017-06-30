Corey Taylor defends Linkin Park’s new ‘pop’ sound: ‘They got the balls to do it’

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman commends Chester Bennington for 'standing up for his new shit'

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has defended Linkin Park‘s new “pop” sound, arguing that at least the band have “the balls” to take risks.

Linkin Park released their seventh album ‘One More Light’ in May. It received a heated reaction from some sections of the group’s fanbase, with the band getting a jug thrown at them at a recent gig.

Singer Chester Bennington was recently forced to apologise after a series of comments made towards their more critical fans. He told fans wanting the band to return to the sound of their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’ to “move the fuck on”, later saying that he wants to “kill” anyone who calls them “sell-outs” and will “punch them in the fucking mouth”.

Taylor has commented on the matter previously, saying that while he understood his fellow frontman’s frustration, that he should still “be grateful for what he has”. Now, speaking to Alternative Press, Corey shared his views on the matter again.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Arguing that “everyone is terrified to step outside of [the] box” in music nowadays because “there’s no proven way to make money when you step outside of that box”, he then turned to topic to Linkin Park.

“I tell you what, give him shit for the way he said it, but look at Chester [Bennington]. At least Chester’s standing up for his new shit instead of hiding behind a wall of rhetoric because they’re afraid of not making money,” Taylor said.

“Linkin Park is at least trying to do something different. You may not like it, but who gives a shit? There are people out there who will like it, and they’ve at least got the balls to do it. I understand why the reaction to what he said was what it was, but he’s got a point, man. Fuck you if you don’t like the new shit. People are so afraid of risk, that the only way you really win is if you risk, and that’s all we’ve done our whole career.”

Corey Taylor has recently engaged in a war of words with Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, who described Taylor’s side-project Stone Sour as “Nickelback Lite”.

Stone Sour release their sixth album ‘Hydrograd’ today (June 30).