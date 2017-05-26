Corey Taylor speaks out about being a victim of sexual abuse as a child

Taylor was sexually assaulted as a ten year old by a neighbour.

Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour has opened up about disturbing times in his past; namely being a victim of sexual abuse when the singer was a child.

Sitting down with Dr. Siri Sat Sam Singh as a part of a documented therapy show, Taylor spoke about his troubled childhood. Sensitive topics of domestic violence, drug abuse, poverty, suicide and rape were explored during the session, reports Loudwire.

The video shows Taylor, visibly upset, saying that he was “was raped by someone in the neighbourhood”.

“Where we were living at the time—we moved around a lot so obviously I had to make friends quickly”. Taylor continues: “There was really only one person to hang out with, to play with and he was this 16-year-old kid. And he would invite me over to his house to play music and one day it became something else.”

“I didn’t tell anybody for a long time because he threatened to hurt me and threatened to hurt my mom.” Taylor noted. “He ended up burning his house down. They fled in the night, it was kind of crazy. It took me a long time to feel safe. I didn’t tell anybody until I was, probably, 18. By that time, I had found my tribe, as it were, of misfits”.

Watch a preview for Corey Taylor’s ‘The Therapist’ appearance below.

The full episode of ‘The Therapist’ can be viewed on Viceland.

Taylor finished the session by reflecting on his position now as a father. “The only thing I ever wanted to be is a dad,” Corey said. “I never want my kids to go through what I went through, so it was very important for me to, right out of the gate, set up college funds. Bills were paid, clothes were bought, food was made, everything… solid foundation. They don’t have to worry about anything, they’re protected.”

