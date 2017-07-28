Watch Corey Taylor’s son join Stone Sour onstage in New Jersey

Side project are currently touring the US with Korn

Corey Taylor‘s son Griffin joined Stone Sour onstage last night (July 27) during their show at Holmdel’s PNC Banks Arts Centre in New Jersey.

The 14-year-old took over the mic from his father and proceeded to rip through ‘Song #3’ from the band’s new album ‘Hydrograd’ much to the delight of his dad. You can watch the performance below.

After the show, Corey posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption: “So proud of my boy. Thanks for sharing that with me, Jersey.”

Stone Sour are currently on tour across North America with Korn and will head back to Europe for further dates later this year

So proud of my boy. Thanks for sharin that with me, Jersey. #stonesour #hydrogradtour

Yesterday, Nickelback apologised to Taylor and Stone Sour for remarks made by frontman Chad Kroeger.

Kroeger had hit out at Taylor in an interview earlier this year, where he accused the musician’s Stone Sour of “trying to be Nickelback.” “They’re okay,” he added. “But they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback Lite.”

Taylor said Kroeger’s bandmates had immediately called him to say sorry when the comments were published. “That just tells you the level of ego you’re dealing with,” Taylor said.

“And I’ve said this since day one – it’s not the [rest of the] band. As soon as that story hit, the band called and apologised. They were like, ‘It’s not us, we promise. It’s this guy. We don’t…’ And I had hung out with the band before and they’re super-cool dudes.”

He added: “I don’t want people holding it against the band, because it’s not them. It’s Captain Ego from Planet Douche.”

Asked if there was a beef between him and Kroeger before the latter had made the comments, Taylor replied: “No, not really. I mean, I said something maybe, like, fifteen years ago, but I was drinking then. Nobody was listening to me then.”