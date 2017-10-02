Singer Jason Aldean urges fans to ‘pray for Las Vegas’ following mass shooting during his set

"It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

Country singer Jason Aldean has posted a statement to Instagram following the horrific mass shooting that occurred during his set at a Las Vegas music festival last night (October 1).

At least 50 people were killed, and more than 400 others were taken to hospital, after a lone gunman opened fire during Aldean’s set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Sharing a picture with the text “pray for Las Vegas”, Aldean wrote: “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate”

During last night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, hundreds of shots were reportedly fired over several minutes, causing festival goers to immediately flee the Route 91 Harvest Festival at around 22.30 (05.30 GMT).

The suspected gunman, who has been named as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, with eyewitnesses reportedly seeing gun flashes before police stormed the building.

Police have said that Paddock killed himself before they entered the hotel room from which he carried out the attack. They have also detained his roommate, a woman called Marilou Danley.