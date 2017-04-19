The Courteeners, The Avalanches and more announced for NOS Alive 2017

Festival takes place at Passeio Maritimo de Alges in Lisbon, Portugal from 6-8 July

New acts have been announced for Portugal’s NOS Alive 2017.

Among the acts newly confirmed are The Courteeners, The Avalanches, The Cult and Benjamin Booker. They are joined by local acts Tiago Bettencourt, You Can’t Win Charlie Brown and Black Mamba.

NOS Alive takes place at Passeio Maritimo de Alges in Lisbon, Portugal from 6-8 July. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Foo Fighters, The Weeknd and Depeche Mode will occupy the headline slots on the festival’s bill, while the three-day weekender will also see performances from the likes of The xx, Ryan Adams and Alt J.

This year’s NOS Alive 2017 line-up also includes Bonobo, Fleet Foxes, Peaches, Cage The Elephant, Savages, Local Natives, Phoenix, Spoon, Floating Points, Glass Animals, Royal Blood, Warpaint, The Kills, Imagine Dragons, Wild Beasts, Kodaline, Blossoms, Rhye and Parov Stelar.