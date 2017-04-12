The Courteeners’ Liam Fray: ‘Too many bands are too safe – you can’t imagine Bastille doing anything crazy’

'None of them do anything mad any more'

The Courteeners‘ Liam Fray has responded to Kasabian‘s claims that ‘guitar music needs saving from the abyss’ – adding that too many bands play it ‘dead safe’.

Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno was talking about their upcoming album ‘For Crying Out Loud‘, when he said the record’s intention was “about saving guitar music from the the abyss! Because it’s gone.”

When NME asked Courteeners’ frontman Fray about the comments, he said that there were plenty of good rock bands out there – but not enough attitude.

“It’s so easy to misconstrue those kinds of comments,” Fray told NME. “Also, you’ve got to make out that yours is the best thing coming out, and that’s what everybody does. That’s what works, but I guess you feel like there isn’t any, ‘proper bands,’ for want of a better phrase. None of them fucking say anything. None of them do anything mad any more. You can’t imagine Bastille doing anything crazy- do you know what I mean? It’s all dead safe. Everything they say on the radio is there to please people.”

He continued: “That’s absolutely fine. It’s not my cup of tea though. You just feel like you wished there was a couple who’d fucking go in there and set off a couple of fire extinguishers. I think that’s what he’s getting at.”

Speaking out for ‘great guitar bands’, Fray commended Blossoms and Cabbage – who’ll be supporting them at their upcoming Manchester show.

“You’ve got a number one band from Stockport, who’ve made their own stamp, and probably the most exciting band in England, all from within ten miles of each other, playing to fifty thousand people,” Fray told NME. “It’s a big fucking statement.”

