The Courteeners’ Liam Fray hails Jeremy Corbyn’s Glastonbury 2017 speech: ‘It felt like he was headlining’

'He's got compassion and he cares'

The Courteeners‘ Liam Fray has praised Jeremy Corbyn’s speech to thousands at Glastonbury 2017 – hailing the Labour leader as ‘human, compassionate and caring’. Watch out interview with Fray above.

“This is the 10th anniversary of when we first played Glastonbury in 2017, and I think we’ve done seven in that time,” frontman Liam Fray told NME. “It’s always amazing. It just feels like there’s a real air of positivity. I watched Mr Corbyn yesterday and stuff. It just feels like there’s a real air of optimism around this place and in general, I guess. It’s quite exciting to be part of it.”

“Sometimes it has to get so shit before things can get any better. I hate the word ‘vibe’, but there is a really, really nice vibe. It feels like a corner might have been turned, I think.”

Fray continued: “I’ve liked him for a long time, and I’ve never really got that thing of people saying that he’d be a bad leader. You don’t need to shout and bawl to be a good leader. He’s got compassion and he cares. I think people respect him, and not many politicians get respect, do they?”

“It was great watching it. It felt like he was headlining. You could tell he was enjoying it. Even just watching it at The Libertines gig and watching the crowd go for it. Politicians don’t connect with people, and he just seems human.”

