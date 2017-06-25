Courteeners frontman Liam Fray praises “love and hope” of atmosphere at Glastonbury 2017

The Manchester band played a sun-kissed set on The Other Stage this evening (June 25)

Liam Fray heralded the “love and hope” of the atmosphere at Glastonbury 2017 during The Courteeners‘ set at the festival this evening.

Taking to The Other Stage just after 6:55pm, the band walked out to The White Stripes song ‘Seven Nation Army’, which has become the unofficial anthem at this year’s festival – with punters singing “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” along to the song’s melody.

After playing ‘Modern Love’, Fray addressed the crowd for the first time as he introduced ‘No One Will Ever Replace Us’.

“Good evening Glastonbury! How is everyone, all good? This next song is about me stood in that field you’re in with someone that I love.

“And I’m looking out there today – I’ve been watching on telly, and we were here on Friday too – and I’ve never felt an atmosphere walking around, or being on the stage, of one of hope and one of such love for one another, man,” he continued. “Of everyone coming together. It makes me feel fucking proud to be here.”

Watch a clip from the Courteeners’ set at Glastonbury below.

The Courteeners’ performance on The Other Stage is taking place before Emeli Sande (who kicks off at 8:35pm) and headliners Boy Better Know (10:15pm).