The Courteeners’ Liam Fray reads emotional poem for Manchester at gig

"If you think you can beat us, you don't know who we are"

The Courteeners took to the stage in Halifax last night – with frontman Liam Fray taking a moment to honour his native Manchester with a poem, in the wake of Monday’s terror attacks. See footage and read the full poem below.

Fray had already spoken out, sharing a heartfelt tribute in which he honoured the city’s “togetherness, community and spirit“, before they vowed to go ahead with this weekend’s massive Manchester show at LCCC at Old Trafford.

Then, at their warm-up show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax last night, the singer read out a poem by Ryan Williams which went viral yesterday as a sign of solidarity after the attacks.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Manchester ❤️ A post shared by Yvette (@yvettemcx) on May 23, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

A grey Tuesday morning, ‘neath Lancastrian skies

We wake once again to wipe tears from our eyes.

Forced to wear robes of weakness ad pity,

As cowards attack the very heart of our city. Like always, we’ll comfort and hold one another,

A Mancunian family of sisters and brothers.

For a time our strut is reduced to a stagger,

But make no mistake, we’ll rekindle our swagger. We’ll learn how to live with another deep scar.

If you think you can beat us, you don’t know who we are! We’re Collyhurst, Ancoats, Moston and Sale.

We’re Oldham and Bury; Ashton; Rochdale. We’re Pankhurts and Turing, the Gallagher Brothers,

We’re Morrissey, Marr and a million others! We’re a city of workers, a city of shirkers.

A city of tracksuits, and bibles and burkas. Vegetarian, Rastafarian, Athiest, Jew. 100 red! 100% blue. We’re each of us different but never alone.

In the Cosmopolitopia, we get to call ‘home’. So, come at us again, and again if you must.

Time after time we’ll rise from the dust.

You’ll never prevail – not against us… This is Manchester, our MANCHESTER

And the bees still buzz!

Manchester native Noel Gallagher recently posted a tribute to victims online, following similar tributes from the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more.

Following the attack, over half a million pound has been raised for the victims and their families.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.