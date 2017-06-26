The Courteeners’ Liam Fray reveals his dream Glastonbury line-up, and responds to claims they should headline

'If you're watching Emily, we're available'

The Courteeners Liam Fray has responded to claims from Emily Eavis that they should headline Glastonbury one day – as well as revealing who would be on his dream line-up. Check out our video interview with Fray above.

This weekend saw the four-piece storm Glasto’s Other Stage with an anthem-packed set, paying tribute to the ‘love and hope’ of the festival, as well as honouring the victims of recent tragedies in London and Manchester.

The band played after comments made by organiser Emily Eavis about how the band were worthy of headlining the Pyramid Stage.

“There are bands that are really, really big that are coming through rapidly, and could easily be there in a couple of years,” she told NME. “The Courteeners are massive too! I mean massive! They sold out The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, which is huge.”

Speaking to NME at Glastonbury yesterday, Fray responded: “I’m always up for it, yeah. We’re happy with where we are now, but we’re creeping up. I’d absolutely love to, I think we’d all love to. I like the fact that we’ve had to earn our stripes as well though. The first time we played was on this unsigned stage to like 150 people. It’s just got gradually bigger each time.

“Who knows? If you’re watching Emily, we’re available.”

Asked about who he thinks should headline in future, Fray replied: “Daft Punk would be good. The National, definitely – they’re close to it. I don’t know, it’s weird. I would have said The Maccabees. I think The Maccabees could have done it. They could have done it this year. Wouldn’t that have been amazing, for them to bow out? They’re big enough. Their last album was at No.1.”

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis told NME that after his huge set this weekend, she thinks that Stormzy ‘should definitely headline one day‘.