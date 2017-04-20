The Courteeners’ Liam Fray reveals the one thing he’d ban from gigs and festivals

Find out who Fray thinks are 'absolute morons'

After it was declared that flares would no longer be allowed at gigs and festivals, The Courteeners‘ frontman Liam Fray has revealed the one thing he’d ban himself.

Earlier this month it was announced that flares and pyrotechnics were officially banned at music festivals – following apparent “considerable public demand” and pressure from MPs. Despite them being extremely commonplace at Courteeners gigs and saying that they really ‘add to the vibe’, Fray told NME was torn about the ban.

“Fucking hell. To be honest, we’re in a really hard place, because we have the police and the venues always with us, and even things like the insurance,” Fray told NME. “So we have to take the official line and say ‘don’t bring them.’ But if you’re telling me that they don’t look fucking great in the middle of a field then you know… TV producers like them because they look great on screen. But I know where they’re coming from. I wouldn’t want one of my little cousins getting hit in the face by a flare of whatever.

“But I’m not the authority on it. All I know is, when I look out, it looks fucking cool.”

Asked about the one thing he would like to see banned at festivals, Fray replied: “Fucking fancy dress. People dress up like fucking idiots. You know the people in all-in-one alien suits? Absolute morons. Get a life.”

