The Courteeners’ Liam Fray shares heartfelt tribute to hometown of Manchester after terror attack

'Togetherness, community and spirit course through the veins and flood the streets of this city'

The Courteeners‘ frontman Liam Fray has shared a heartfelt tribute to his hometown, following last night’s tragic terror attacks in Manchester.

Last night saw 22 people killed and 59 injured, as a lone bomber attacked the foyer of Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande gig. Children and teenagers were among the dead, and the assailant was killed in the explosion.

While Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr and many more from the world of music paid tribute after the atrocity, now Courteeners’ Liam Fray has shared an emotional message for his native Manchester – calling for locals to ‘look up to the skies’.

“Togetherness, community and spirit course through the veins and flood the streets of this city,” wrote Fray. “I see it every day since I’ve been old enough to release what compassion and empathy are.

“Last night we witnessed it at a level we thought we’d never have to. In tragic circumstances, Manchester stood together. Because that’s what we do.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Homes offered, rides home given, an outpouring of live…Grief shared.”

He added: “This will hurt. For a long time. But as you walk around town try not to bow your head. Look up to the skies.

“One Love. x”

It is yet to be announced whether or not Courteeners’ upcoming hometown show at Manchester’s LCCC Cricket Ground in Old Trafford this weekend will be effected by the events.

Read more: How to check if your family and friends are OK after the attack

Meanwhile, the NHS are calling for blood donors to come forward, while details of a special vigil have been announced for Manchester tonight.

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.