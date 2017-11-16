The Courteeners planning ‘something special’ for 10th anniversary of debut album ‘St Jude’

Get ready for some 'Cavorting' in 2018

The Courteeners have teased that they’re planning ‘something special’ to celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘St Jude’.

While this summer saw the band play their biggest headline gig to date with an emotional night at Manchester’s Old Trafford Emirates Cricket Ground, next year will see the band step up to their first festival headline slot alongside Noel Gallagher at the Neighbourhood Weekender. But April 2018 also marks 10 years since the release of their hit debut album ‘St Jude’ – containing the singles ‘Cavorting’, ‘Acrylic’ and ‘Not Nineteen Forever’. Now, frontman Liam Fray has revealed that there will be a few treats in store for fans.

“People are asking me about it,” Fray told Radio X about the upcoming anniversary. “We’re gonna do something for it, definitely. Something that’s really special, I think, that’s taking a lot of time.

“But nothing like going on a massive tour, and going everywhere with it. A little bit of me thinks that’s what you do when you run out of ideas. Do you know what I mean?”

The Neighbourhood Weekender will be held at Warrington’s Victoria Park and will take place on May 26 and 27. The Saturday leg will feature performances from The Courteeners, Jake Bugg, Miles Kane, Circa Waves, The Big Moon, Reverend & The Makers and more. Sunday, meanwhile, will be headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and include sets from Blossoms, Editors, The Coral, The Pigeon Detectives and others.

