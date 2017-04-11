The Courteeners respond to claims they could headline Glastonbury

'Why not? Fuck it'

The Courteeners‘ frontman Liam Fray has responded to claims by Emily Eavis that the band could headline Glastonbury Festival.

The Glasto organiser was speaking to NME when asked about acts playing this year that are worthy of headlining – revealing that The National, Katy Perry and Biffy Clyro are also capable of topping the bill.

“There are bands that are really, really big that are coming through rapidly, and could easily be there in a couple of years,” she told NME. “The Courteeners are massive too! I mean massive! They’ve sold out The Etihad Old Trafford in Manchester, which is huge.”

When asked about Eavis’ claims, Fray told NME: “It blew my mind, I was loving it. It’s weird, because when you think about it, why not? I guess the only issue would be, for us, is would we have enough songs that everybody knew?”

He continued: “We’ve not really been on the radio, all those bands have been backed by radio, so even if you’re not a massive fan, you would go and watch those bands and know a lot of their songs. You go and watch them and you just get swept up in the moment. You get swept up in the weekend, you’ll go and watch anybody or whatever, and the quality is so high, they have such great acts.”

Fray added: “But we’d love to do it in the future. Why not? Fuck it.”