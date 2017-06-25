Courteeners dedicate ‘The Opener’ to “the people of Manchester and London” at Glastonbury 2017

Liam Fray also said that the song was for anyone who felt "a great affection and connection to the place where you were born and raised.”

The Courteeners dedicated ‘The Opener’ to “the people of Manchester and London” during their set at Glastonbury 2017 this evening (June 25).

The Manchester four-piece performed on The Other Stage today, kicking off their set shortly after 6:55pm with ‘Are You In Love With The Notion?’

Early on in the set, frontman Liam Fray heralded the atmosphere of “hope and love” at this year’s festival as he addressed the crowd for the first time, saying it made him “feel fucking proud to be here.”

Before playing ‘The Opener’, Fray made reference to the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London with a short dedication.

“This next song is for the people of Manchester and London,” Fray said. “And for anybody that feels a great affection and connection to the place where you were born and raised.”

Later on in the set, Fray also dedicated ‘Here Come The Young Men’ to The Stone Roses, who hinted last night that they would be splitting up for good in the very near future.

The Courteeners’ performance on The Other Stage took place before Emeli Sande (who will play at 8:35pm) and Boy Better Know, who will close the stage at 10:15pm with a headline set.