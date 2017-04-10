The Courteeners unveil new video for ‘Modern Love’

The track was co-written by Hurts

The Courteeners have unveiled the brand new video for ‘Modern Love’. Check it out on NME first below.

The track is taken from their acclaimed 2016 album ‘Mapping The Rendezvous‘ – and is the first time they’ve ever collaborated with another artists.

“‘Modern Love’ is the first time we’ve written a song with other people,” Fray told NME. “It was a co-write with the guys from Hurts, Theo and Adam. We’ve know them for over 10 years and have a pretty good friendship. They sent our producer a song, and they didn’t like it. It was very ‘them’ – a bit ’80s but full on. But I was like ‘fuckin’ hell, I love this track’.

“I spoke to them about it and they were like ‘do you what you want with it, really’. So I got my grubby mits on it, changed the lyrics, we put some lead guitar lines in there and luckily they loved it and said ‘let’s go’. I’d love to work with them again. We’re always talking so who knows?”

Speaking about the video, Fray told NME: “I had pretty much fuck all to do with the video, I’m not going to lie to you. I’m really good friends with the director Joe Connor. He’s done our last seven or eight videos and I just think he’s amazing. We chatted about it but it’s nice to not be in it. The album was inspired by the film ‘Victoria’ – one snapshot of a big night out. It’s romantic, it’s sad, you’re making bad decisions, you regret it in the morning, you do it all again the next night. It’s about living fast. He’s just following his muse around Paris and it’s beautiful.”

The Courteeners with support from Blossoms, The Charlatans and Cabbage will perform Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford LCCC on Saturday 27 May. Tickets are on sale now and available here.