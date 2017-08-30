Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile share new song ‘Over Everything’ and details of joint album

The pair will also tour the US together in October and November

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile have shared ‘Over Everything’, the first track from their joint album.

The pair announced the collaborative record earlier this year and have now given fans a taste of what to expect from it.

The video for the laconic track was directed by Danny Cohen in Melbourne and Philadelphia, and features the duo lip-syncing to each other’s lines. The song was the first track written for the project.

Watch it below, via Stereogum.

Barnett and Vile have also revealed more details about the record, including its title. It ill be called Lotta Sea Lice and will be released in October 13, via Matador, Marathon, Milk and Mom + Pop. It is available for pre-order now.

While some of the songs on the record are originals, it will also feature some covers. These will include versions of Belly’s ‘Untogether’ and Jen Cloher’s ‘Fear Is Like A Forest’. Barnett has also recorded a version of Vile’s own ‘Peeping Tomboy’.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

‘Over Everything’

‘Let It Go’

‘Fear Is Like A Forest’

‘Outta The Woodwork’

‘Continental Breakfast’

‘On Script’

‘Blue Cheese’

‘Peepin’ Tom’

‘Untogether’

Vile and Barnett will tour the US together later this year. One dollar from each ticket will be donated to the ACLU through a partnership with Plus 1.

They will play:

San Diego, CA, House Of Blues (October 10)

Los Angeles, CA, The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church (14)

Los Angeles, CA, The Orpheum Theatre (15)

Oakland, CA, Fox Theatre (18)

Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (20)

Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre (21)

Seattle, WA, The Showbox (22)

St Paul, MN, Palace Theatre (25)

Chicago, IL, Rockefeller Chapel (26)

Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall (27)

Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle (28)

Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre (30)

Toronto, ON, Massey Hall (31)

New York, NY, Beacon Theatre (November 1)

Upper Derby, PA, Tower Theatre (3)

Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre (4)

Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium (9)

Dallas, TX, McFarlin Memorial Auditorium (10)

Austin, TX, ACL Live At The Moody Theater (11)