Courtney Love celebrates Super Bowl by sharing Donald Trump x Kurt Cobain meme

Dave Grohl and Billie Joe Armstrong also feature in the witty meme.

Courtney Love celebrated yesterday’s Super Bowl by sharing a “Make America Grunge Again” meme.

The image shows the heads of key figures from the ’90s grunge scene – including Love, late husband Kurt Cobain and his Nirvana bandmate Dave Grohl – superimposed onto the bodies of Donald Trump and his election campaign team.

Cobain’s head is superimposed onto Trump’s body, making him the would-be President of the “Make America Grunge Again” ‘movement’.

“This is great,” Love enthused as she shared the meme. “Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Falcons or Patriots??” she added. “Not like I’m really watching.”

Meanwhile, Love recently poked fun at Donald Trump and the “alternative facts” controversy by rewriting her bio using a series of unlikely claims.

She previously criticised Donald Trump in a witty Instagram post last year. The Hole singer referenced several controversial Americans in the post, including Bill Cosby, OJ Simpson and Casey Anthony. All of them, she said, are less trustworthy than having “that pussy grabber Trump” as President.

She has also landed a lead role in a new Lifetime TV movie about the infamous Menendez brothers, who are both serving life sentences for the murder of their parents. She will play their slain mother, Kitty.